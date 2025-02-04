Hospital groups weigh residency slot expansion bill: 5 notes

A draft Senate bill to expand Medicare-supported residency slots is receiving mixed reactions from hospitals.

In a Jan. 31 letter to lawmakers, the American Hospital Association supported the bill's aim of adding 5,000 new residency slots nationwide, but raised concerns about proposed changes to funding formulas that could strain some teaching hospitals. The American Association of Medical Colleges, which represents teaching hospitals, shared similar concerns and called for increasing the number of new slots to 10,000.

The draft proposal comes as the nation faces a projected shortage of 180,000 physicians by 2037, according to data from the Health Services and Resources Administration, an HHS agency.

Five notes on the proposal and the groups' responses:

The bill proposes 5,000 new Medicare-supported residency slots. The legislation seeks to increase training physician training capacity, with a focus on rural areas and specialties with the most significant shortages. Hospitals would be subject to a 30-slot cap each to ensure appropriate distribution. The AHA and AAMC support the cap, but recommended allowing hospitals that reach it to apply for any unused slots.

"We must ensure that all available positions are allocated, as this will help address the projected physician shortage the nation faces," the AAMC said in a letter to lawmakers.