Harvard Medical School gets $6M gift for AI in healthcare program

Boston-based Harvard Medical School received a $6 million gift from an alumnus and his foundation to expand the school's AI in healthcare education program, The Harvard Crimson reported Nov. 13.

The funding will establish the Dunleavy Fund for Clinical AI, supporting AI initiatives for students and postdoctoral researchers. The fund's primary goal is to expand the Artificial Intelligence in Medicine PhD track.

"To remain at the forefront of medical education, [Harvard Medical School] must anticipate the physician of the future, practicing in an environment rich with cognitive support resources powered by artificial intelligence tools," Harvard Medical School Dean George Daley, MD, PhD, said in the release.

The donation was made by the Dunleavy Foundation, led by Harvard Medical School alumnus Keith Dunleavy.