Hackensack Meridian graduates largest medical school class since inception

Since its opening in 2015, Nutley, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine has graduated its largest class of physicians, the health system announced June 7.

The class of 2024 consists of 102 graduates across the following physician specialties: internal medicine, pediatrics, radiology, surgery, neurology, emergency medicine and family medicine.

Compared to its inaugural graduating class of just 18, the medical school has grown its enrollment over fivefold throughout the last nine years. In the fall, it expects an incoming class of more than 160 students who were selected out of 6,000 applicants.