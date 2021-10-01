George Washington University practitioners to staff new hospital in DC

George Washington University medical staff will provide care for adults at a new hospital at St. Elizabeth East and two new urgent care facilities in Southeast Washington, D.C., according to a Sept. 30 press release from Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser.

"With the talented medical professionals from GW staffing the new hospital, thousands of Washingtonians will be able to get the right care at the right time in a world-class hospital close to home," Bowser said. "This is a monumental step toward transforming our health care system, attacking long-standing disparities in health outcomes, and building a healthier, more equitable Washington, DC."

Practitioners from both GWU School of Medicine and Health Sciences and GWU Medical Faculty Associates will provide the care.

The new 136-bed hospital is part of a $375 million partnership between the district and Universal Health services. It is set to break ground in 2022.