Female physician family life impacted by pandemic more than male counterparts, study finds 

Stresses to work-life balance and family life exacerbated by COVID-19 have differed among men and women physicians, with female physicians bearing the brunt of family-related burdens, a study published Nov. 12 in JAMA Open Network found.

Researchers surveyed 276 physicians enrolled in the Intern Health Study during August 2020 on family-to-work conflict and depressive and anxiety symptoms. Depressive symptoms between 2018 and 2020 were compared by gender.

Key findings: