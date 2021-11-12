Female physician family life impacted by pandemic more than male counterparts, study finds 

Stresses to work-life balance and family life exacerbated by COVID-19 have differed among men and women physicians, with female physicians bearing the brunt of family-related burdens, a study published Nov. 12 in JAMA Open Network found.

Researchers surveyed 276 physicians enrolled in the Intern Health Study during August 2020 on family-to-work conflict and depressive and anxiety symptoms. Depressive symptoms between 2018 and 2020 were compared by gender. 

Key findings: 

  • Among physician parents, women were more likely to be responsible for childcare or schooling and household tasks during the pandemic compared with men. 

  • Women were more likely than men to reduce work hours and work primarily from home.

  • Women experienced greater work-to-family conflict, family-to-work conflict and depressive and anxiety symptoms compared with men. 

