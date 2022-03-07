Donated cadaver shortage complicates medical training at New Mexico University 

The University of New Mexico is struggling to meet the needs of its cadaver dissection program due to a severe shortage of donated bodies, the university said recently.

The lab needs 75 bodies annually for the school's training programs but currently only has 18, according to Amy Rosenbaum, director of the university's anatomical donations program. She cited multiple causes for the current shortage, including transportation issues and fallout from the pandemic.

"We’ve gone so far as to say maybe Group A can dissect one side of the body and Group B can dissect the other," Ms. Rosenbaum stated in a March 4 news rease from the university. "We’ve been kicking around all kinds of ideas."