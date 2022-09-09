DO pipeline hits all-time high: 4 notes

The number of current and future osteopathic physicians in the U.S. is growing significantly, Medscape reported Sept. 8.

Four notes:

1. About 36,500 students are studying at at 38 colleges of osteopathic medicine nationwide, bringing the talent pipeline for this physician workforce to an all-time high.

2. In the last 10 years, the number of students in osteopathic programs has increased by 77 percent.

3. This year, 7,300 osteopathic physicians will enter the workforce, according to data from the American Osteopathic Association cited by the publication.

4. Overall, there are more than 178,000 DOs and osteopathic medical students in the U.S., representing an 81 percent increase in the last 10 years.

