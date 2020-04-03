Coronavirus strikes more night-shift healthcare workers, study in China finds

A new study conducted in China found a link between healthcare workers who tested positive for COVID-19 and working the night shift.

The study, which has not been peer-reviewed, analyzed results of a survey that included responses from 118 healthcare workers in a single medical center in Wuhan, China. Twelve of the workers had confirmed cases of COVID-19.

About 75 percent of the infected workers reported night shift work compared to 40.6 percent of the uninfected workers.

Nearly 68 percent of the infected workers said they felt they were working under pressure, compared to 32.1 percent of uninfected workers.

The infected healthcare workers also reported poorer sleep quality compared to uninfected workers, as measured by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index.

