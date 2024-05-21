California bill looks to nix most mandatory reporting for domestic violence cases

A California bill that would nix most of healthcare providers' mandatory reporting requirements for domestic violence cases has passed the General Assembly vote, Pasadena Now reported May 20.

Currently, providers are required to report cases of suspected abuse to the police even if the patient does not want police involved. Healthcare providers who do not report suspected cases face misdemeanor charges.

Under the new bill, providers would only be required to report abuse cases that involved life-threatening injuries. All other cases could only be reported to police if the patient desires, otherwise the providers would be required to refer the patient to victim-advocate services. However, the bill would still require providers to report all suspected child and elder abuse.

Advocates for domestic violence survivors said the mandatory reporting requirement keeps some victims from seeking treatment for fear of being charged, having children taken away or, in cases of undocumented immigrants, fear of their families being deported.

The bill passed the Assembly and now moves to the Senate.