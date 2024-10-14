Brigham Young taps Intermountain leaders for new medical school

Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, is adding on leadership from nearby Intermountain Health to guide the development of its newly announced medical school.

The university named Mark Ott, MD, as dean of the forthcoming medical school. Dr. Ott is a surgeon and oncologist who previously led the surgical departments at Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City and Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah.

Dr. Ott received his medical degree from the University of Utah School Of Medicine and trained in general surgery at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Before joining Intermountain, he served as a faculty member at Harvard Medical School from 1997 to 2002.

Joining Dr. Ott in the school' s development is Dustin Matsumori, vice president of corporate development at Intermountain Health, who has been named managing director of medical school planning. Mr. Matsumori will collaborate with BYU President C. Shane Reese and university leadership to oversee the planning and establishment of the new medical school.

Announced in July 2024, BYU Medical School will be located on the university's campus in Provo, Utah, and will offer a Doctor of Medicine degree. The program will emphasize a spiritually-centered approach to education, with a focus on teaching, research, and areas important to the university's mission, such as international health and global humanitarian efforts.