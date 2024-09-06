Brigham Young shares more details on new medical school

Brigham Young University, based in Provo, Utah, will construct a new campus building to host its future medical school in partnership with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The medical school will offer a Doctor of Medicine degree through a spiritually-centered program, with a focus on teaching and research in areas important to the church, such as international health and global humanitarian efforts.

The university is still developing the curriculum and exploring innovative methods to reduce graduation times and student costs, according to a Sept. 5 update from BYU President C. Shane Reese.

The new building will feature classrooms for in-person instruction and an administrative office, while clinical training will take place off-site at various hospitals. Discussions with health systems, including Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and the University of Utah Health, about clinical partnerships are ongoing.

A medical advisory team has been formed to help shape the plans for the school, which was first announced in late July.

The university and the church have not yet set a timeline for the school's opening or provided specifics on class size or funding.