Best Medical Schools 2022: The US News top graduate programs

Boston-based Harvard University has the No. 1 medical school for research, according to U.S. News and World Report's list of best medical schools for 2022, released March 30.

The rankings are part of the U.S. News annual best graduate schools lists. The medical school-related lists are based on faculty resources, the academic success of entering students and qualitative assessments by schools and residency directors. The research rankings include two measures of research productivity, and primary care rankings include two metrics on graduates going into primary care.

For the rankings, U.S. News surveyed 191 medical and osteopathic schools fully accredited in 2020 by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education or the American Osteopathic Association.

Of those 191 schools surveyed in late 2020 and early 2021, 129 responded and provided data for U.S. News to calculate overall rankings. Read more about the methodology here.

U.S. News' top 10 medical schools for research, including ties:

1. Harvard Medical School (Boston)

2. New York University Grossman School of Medicine (New York City)

3. Duke University School of Medicine (Durham, N.C.)

4. Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons (New York City)

4. Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine

4. UC San Francisco School of Medicine

7. Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (Baltimore)

7. University of Washington School of Medicine (Seattle)

9. Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia)

10. Yale School of Medicine (New Haven, Conn.)

U.S. News' top 10 medical schools for primary care, including ties:

1. University of Washington School of Medicine (Seattle)

2. UC San Francisco School of Medicine

3. University of North Carolina School of Medicine (Chapel Hill)

4. Oregon Health & Science University School of Medicine (Portland)

5. University of Minnesota Medical School (Minneapolis)

6. University of Colorado School of Medicine (Aurora)

6. University of Nebraska Medical Center (Omaha)

8. Harvard Medical School (Boston)

9. University of Kansas Medical Center (Kansas City, Kan.)

10. University of Massachusetts Medical School (Worcester)

To view the full rankings, click here.

