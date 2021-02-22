AMA, Morehouse launch fellowship program to tackle health inequities

The American Medical Association and Morehouse School of Medicine's Satcher Health Leadership Institute in Atlanta have created a physician fellowship program that will focus on addressing the causes of health inequities, the organizations said Feb. 22.

The Medical Justice in Advocacy postdoctoral fellowship program will accept 10 physicians annually who are seeking greater knowledge and training on how to address these inequities. The fellows will collectively create and share solutions to eliminate barriers to health equity and implement community-based health equity projects.

The initiative aims to spur more physician-led advocacy work to make policy and structural changes to close care gaps and ensure more equitable patient outcomes.

