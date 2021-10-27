700-provider group expands in Florida

Emergency Care Partners has merged with Hernando County (Fla.) Emergency Physicians.

Pensacola, Fla.-based Emergency Care Partners, a provider of emergency medicine and ED management services to hospitals, has a workforce of more than 700 physicians and mid-level providers. The merger will allow Hernando County Emergency Physicians to leverage Emergency Care Partners' resources and accelerate growth across Florida, the organizations said Oct. 22.

"We are very excited to welcome HCEP and their providers as a regional physician group practice of Emergency Care Partners," Bill Yarbrough, CEO of Emergency Care Partners, said in a news release. "Their strong physician partnerships and local health system relationships paired with their complementary strategic goals and regional footprint make them an ideal addition to our national group."

Emergency Care Partners is backed by private equity firms Varsity Healthcare Partners and Regal Healthcare Capital Partners.