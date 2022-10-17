64% of disabled physicians report mistreatment from patients, co-workers

Physicians with a disability are significantly more likely to report mistreatment from patients and co-workers, according to a study published in the October edition of Health Affairs.

Researchers affiliated with the Association of American Medical Colleges, the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor and the University of Texas in Austin surveyed 5,851 practicing physicians from the Association of American Medical Colleges' national sample.

Of the 3.1 percent of respondents who self-identified as disabled, 64 percent said that in the last 12 months, they had experienced at least one form of mistreatment — physical harm or threats of physical harm, unwanted sexual advances or offensive comments regarding the respondent’s gender, sexual orientation, race and ethnicity, disability or personal beliefs — from patients or co-workers.

Other statistics from the study: