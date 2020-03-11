5 physician groups join forces in Birmingham

Five independent physician associations in Birmingham, Ala., banded together to create the state's largest IPA with more than 115 primary care physicians, the groups announced March 10.

The newly formed entity, Iron City IPA, is based in Birmingham and was formed by the merger of:

JEST IPA

Princeton Premier IPA

Red Mountain IPA

Shelby Chilton IPA

Synergy IPA

CareAllies, a Houston-based management service organization, will jointly operate the IPA. The groups believe joining forces will better enable the delivery of cost-effective, efficient and coordinated care.

"Supporting the complexities of an ever-changing healthcare landscape requires an infrastructure that can offer contractual and administrative advantages, while also maintaining physician autonomy," said Iron City Chairman Michael Turner, MD, in a press release. "There is strength in numbers, and our strength is our collective commitment to deliver quality care in a way that's personalized and convenient to the community of greater Birmingham area."

