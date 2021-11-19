4 systems launching residency programs 

- Small
Some healthcare systems have launched new residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages persisting around the country.
Here are four systems launching residency programs:
Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.
1. Texas Health Resources announced a new program expanding its support for graduate medical education at hospitals in Denton, with 50 new residents planned to be training by July 2022.
2. UPMC is planning to launch a rural medicine residency program in July 2024.
3. Lakeland (Fla.) Regional Health announced a residency program beginning in July 2023.
4. Southwestern Vermont Medical Center announced an accelerated, one year nursing residency program.