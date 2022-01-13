4 systems launching residency programs

Some healthcare systems have launched new residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages.

Here are four systems launching residency programs:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

1. Cape Coral, Fla.-based Lee Health launched an internal medicine residency program alongside the opening of a new clinic Jan. 11, NBC2 News reported.

2. Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center is partnering with Family Medical Center, also in Orangeburg, to create a family practice residency program, The Times and Democrat reported Jan. 7.

3. A first-of-its-kind psychiatry residency program is coming to Tallahassee through a collaboration between Florida State University, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, and the Apalachee Center, ABC affiliate WXTL Tallahassee reported Dec. 13.

4. Lompoc (Calif.) Valley Medical Center is offering a 12-month graduate residency program for nurses, the Lompoc Record reported Nov. 21.