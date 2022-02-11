3 healthcare systems launch residency programs 

Listen
Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages.
Here are three:
Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.
- The Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and St. Luke’s Health System in Kansas City, Mo., are starting a pediatric residency program in July 2023, Idaho Capital Sun reported Feb. 7.
- Columbus, Ga.-based St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is starting a three-year internal medicine residency program, CBS affiliate WRBL reported Feb. 1.
- Syracuse (N.Y.) Medical Center and Upstate Medical University are creating an urban family medicine residency program, CNYBJ reported Jan. 14.