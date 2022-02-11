3 healthcare systems launch residency programs 

Healthcare systems have started residency programs and partnerships to address workforce shortages.

Here are three:

Editor's note: This list is not exhaustive.

  1. The Family Medicine Residency of Idaho and St. Luke’s Health System in Kansas City, Mo., are starting a pediatric residency program in July 2023, Idaho Capital Sun reported Feb. 7.
  2. Columbus, Ga.-based St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is starting a three-year internal medicine residency program, CBS affiliate WRBL reported Feb. 1.
  3. Syracuse (N.Y.) Medical Center and Upstate Medical University are creating an urban family medicine residency program, CNYBJ reported Jan. 14.

