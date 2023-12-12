25 physician specialties ranked by average charges

Cardiac surgery has the highest average charges of 25 specialties, a Definitive Healthcare analysis found.
Definitive Healthcare, a healthcare analytics company, analyzed data from claims for medical specialties containing more than 100 providers on the Atlas All-Payor Claims platform. The claims were filed from January to October 2023.
Here are the top 25 physician specialties by highest average charges per provider:
|
Specialty
|
Number of providers
|
Average charges
|
Cardiac surgery
|
946
|
$34,757
|
Nephrology
|
13,453
|
$24,646
|
Thoracic surgery
|
2,689
|
$23,101
|
Critical care
|
2,118
|
$13,674
|
Pediatric critical care
|
2,626
|
$12,884
|
Neonatal-perinatal medicine
|
7,722
|
$12,752
|
Neurosurgery
|
5,609
|
$11,807
|
Hematology
|
488
|
$10,592
|
Gynecological oncology
|
814
|
$9,520
|
Surgical oncology
|
492
|
$9,296
|
Hospital medicine
|
43,266
|
$9,178
|
General surgery
|
25,077
|
$8,681
|
Pediatric surgery
|
1,059
|
$8,181
|
Plastic and reconstructive surgery
|
5,979
|
$7,602
|
Pediatric oncology
|
2,272
|
$7,505
|
Medical oncology
|
2,015
|
$7,121
|
Colorectal surgery
|
1,800
|
$6,438
|
Interventional cardiology
|
282
|
$6,274
|
Cardiac electrophysiology
|
2,450
|
$5,430
|
Oncology
|
13,157
|
$5,028
|
Orthopedic surgery
|
25,112
|
$4,451
|
Vascular surgery
|
4,260
|
$4,338
|
Radiation oncology
|
5,424
|
$3,920
|
Oral and maxillofacial surgery
|
1,568
|
$3,883
|
Internal medicine
|
87,558
|
$3,602