25 physician specialties ranked by average charges

Cardiac surgery has the highest average charges of 25 specialties, a Definitive Healthcare analysis found.

Definitive Healthcare, a healthcare analytics company, analyzed data from claims for medical specialties containing more than 100 providers on the Atlas All-Payor Claims platform. The claims were filed from January to October 2023.

Here are the top 25 physician specialties by highest average charges per provider:

  Specialty  

  Number of providers  

  Average charges  

Cardiac surgery

946

$34,757

Nephrology

13,453

$24,646

Thoracic surgery

2,689

$23,101

Critical care

2,118

$13,674

Pediatric critical care

2,626

$12,884

Neonatal-perinatal medicine

7,722

$12,752

Neurosurgery

5,609

$11,807

Hematology

488

$10,592

Gynecological oncology

814

$9,520

Surgical oncology

492

$9,296

Hospital medicine

43,266

$9,178

General surgery

25,077

$8,681

Pediatric surgery

1,059

$8,181

Plastic and reconstructive surgery

5,979

$7,602

Pediatric oncology

2,272

$7,505

Medical oncology

2,015

$7,121

Colorectal surgery

1,800

$6,438

Interventional cardiology

282

$6,274

Cardiac electrophysiology

2,450

$5,430

Oncology

13,157

$5,028

Orthopedic surgery

25,112

$4,451

Vascular surgery

4,260

$4,338

Radiation oncology

5,424

$3,920

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

1,568

$3,883

Internal medicine

87,558

$3,602

