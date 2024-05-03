2 forms of communication that have faded in the new age of medicine

Two forms of communication have been left by the wayside, leading to issues for patients and physicians alike, Keith Newby, MD, market director of community health improvement and engagement and cardiologist at Chesapeake, Va.-based Bon Secours Hampton Roads, told Becker's.

Dr. Newby identified a lack of continuity of care with communication for patients and an inability for young physicians to communicate effectively to be two problems in the new age of medicine.

"Coming from an old-school perspective, I have found that there is a lack of continuity of care with communication between patients following hospital admissions, and follow-up in physicians' offices," Dr. Newby said. "This could be due to higher stress levels of caring for more and more patients as workload continuously increases. But unfortunately, patients can suffer as a result of this."

Dr. Newby said during inpatient hospitalizations, he often finds medications were changed without taking into account the cost to patients.

"Because we have become a medical society where we have outpatient practice providers and different inpatient practice providers, continuity of care is often lost and can become a financial burden to the patient," he said.

He added that the way young physicians are now educated has led to issues in how they communicate.

"For example, understanding the importance of obtaining a social history and its incorporation in medical care seems to not be as much of a priority," Dr. Newby said. "But as we know, social determinants of health can impact a significant number of chronic conditions and understanding that helps drive better care if taken into account in medical decision-making."