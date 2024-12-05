1st Jesuit medical school to open 2027

Xavier University in Cincinnati has released more details on its first-of-a-kind medical school.

The College of Osteopathic Medicine will be the world's first Jesuit College of Osteopathic Medicine and Ohio's first new medical school in nearly 50 years, according to a Dec. 4 university news release. The facility, which breaks ground this week, anticipates welcoming its first class of 75 students in fall 2027.

The 130,000-square-foot facility will feature a simulation hospital with 16 exam rooms, five flexible simulation rooms, a 200-seat lecture hall and large meeting room, and a teaching kitchen.

The university is currently seeking programmatic accreditation.