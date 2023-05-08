New medical school to open in Ohio

Xavier University in Cincinnati is planning to open the nation's first Jesuit College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2027, the organization said May 8.

The private university's board of trustees unanimously approved plans for the medical school May 5. The university is planning to build a new complex on its main campus to house the college and will release more details about the project May 10.

The university plans to welcome its inaugural class of 75 students in 2027, with the goal of eventually growing class sizes to 150.

"Today's announcement comes at a pivotal time, as our university faces a rapidly changing landscape in higher education and our communities throughout the state and multistate region stare down a serious need for additional primary care physicians," said Colleen Hanycz, PhD, president of Xavier University. "Establishing a medical college puts us on the forefront of addressing this need, particularly in underserved communities throughout our region."

Once opened, the osteopathic medical school will be only the second in Ohio and 40th in the U.S.



