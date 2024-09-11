15 best cities for physicians to retire

The top city for physicians to retire is Prescott, Ariz., according to a recent ranking from Medscape.

The publication listed 15 top spots for physicians to retire based on cities offering "a vibrant cultural scene, pleasant year-round weather, reasonable living costs, access to top-notch healthcare facilities and plenty of outdoor recreational opportunities." The list takes into account populations based on 2024 World Population data, and home prices based on the median of all homes sales in the past year.

These are the best retirement havens for physicians, per the ranking:

1. Prescott, Ariz.

2. Winston-Salem, N.C.

3. Lexington, Ky.

4. Roanoke, Va.

5. Myrtle Beach, S.C.

6. Cary, N.C.

7. Salem, Ore.

8. Denver

9. Las Cruces, N.M.

10. Johnson City, Tenn.

11. Hot Springs, Ark.

12. Blairsville, Ga.

13. Eureka, Calif.

14. Asheville, N.C.

15. Austin, Texas