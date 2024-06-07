10 systems launching physician residency programs

Numerous hospitals and health systems have unveiled physician residency programs this year to create more training opportunities for students after medical school and expand the pipeline of future physicians.
Below are 10 new programs launched or announced in 2024.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you'd like to add a new program to the list, please email Mackenzie Bean at mbean@beckershealthcare.com. Organizations are listed in alphabetical order.
- Acadia Hospital in Bangor, Maine, has launched a four-year psychiatric residency program, representing only the second such training program in the state.
- Bakersfield (Calif.) Memorial Hospital will launch an internal medicine residency program in July as part of Atlanta-based Morehouse School of Medicine and Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health's More in Common Alliance.
- Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital and Sam Houston State University College of Osteopathic Medicine have developed a family medicine residency, which will accept its first residents this July.
- McLaren Port Huron (Mich.) received accreditation for an internal medicine residency program, the health system said Jan. 31.
- Oregon Health & Science University in Portland is planning to launch the state's first preventive medicine residency program in summer 2025 via an innovative partnership with CareOregon.
- Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General Medical Center has developed a new general surgery residency program set to begin July 1.
- South Texas Health System, based in Edinburg, is slated to launch an internal medicine residency program July 1.
- Tallahassee (Fla.) Memorial HealthCare, Florida State University College of Medicine and Apalachee Center are launching a psychiatry residency program July 1.
- Valley Health System in Paramus, N.J., has partnered with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City to launch a general surgery residency program. The program will welcome its first 15 residents this July.
- WellSpan Health, based in York, Pa., will welcome the first class of residents to its new psychiatry residency program in July 2025.