Workplace environments need to evolve to retain female leaders: HBR

While female leaders are leaving companies at the highest rate in years, many chose to stay despite considering leaving their jobs. Part of the reason for the higher rate of female leaders considering or choosing to leave is a negative work environment, which needs to change for female leaders to thrive in their workplace, Harvard Business Review says.

According to a recent study by the nonprofit Women in Revenue, 49 percent of executive women considered leaving their jobs last year but only 8 percent actually did. Harvard Business Review points to five "maladaptations": coping mechanisms used by women who stay in their executive roles. For women to thrive in their roles, these maladaptations need to be recognized and addressed by company leaders.

The five maladaptations are as follows:

1. I need to be perfect.

2. I need to fit in to rise.

3. I need to sacrifice to succeed.

4. I need to do it alone.

5. Success means having it all.

The Harvard Business Review article argues that it's time women evolve beyond these maladaptations that are often associated with concepts of "leaning in" or "leaning out." For women to be truly successful and feel fulfilled in the workplace, companies need to address these maladaptations and evolve, as well.