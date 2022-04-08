Women cite domestic duties as reason for missed promotions in healthcare: Study

In healthcare, women are twice as likely as men to cite parenthood and increased home responsibilities as reasons for missing out on promotion opportunities, according to an April 8 McKinsey report.

The report is based on a study of more than 420 companies in the U.S. and Canada — in which women of different races and ethnicities, sexual orientation and disabilities were interviewed — and a 2021 Employee Experience Survey of 65,000 employees from 88 companies. Nearly 6,000 of the survey respondents worked in healthcare. More information about the methodology is available here.

Four other findings from the report:

1. In healthcare, the promotion rate for women to the C-Suite was 8.3 percent in 2019, compared with 0.8 percent last year.

2. Women of color in healthcare made up almost a fourth of entry-level positions but occupied only 5 percent of C-suite positions.

3. Thirty percent of women in healthcare said they felt "pressured to work more" in the past few months, compared with 25 percent of men in the industry.

4. Still, last year, women in healthcare had higher representation at the managerial level and lower rates of attrition than they did in years prior.

To access the full report, click here.