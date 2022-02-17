How Renown Health builds workplace violence prevention into culture

Anthony Slonim, MD, president and CEO of Renown Health, is passionate about protecting his workforce. Six months before he joined Renown in 2014, there was an on-campus shooting.

The Reno, Nev.-based healthcare system leader discussed with Becker's why focusing on workplace violence is more important than ever and how Renown is working to prevent it.

Why should leaders prioritize workplace violence prevention now?

"You have to take a strong approach to make sure your community is safe. We have a variety of tactical approaches to make sure when people come to our buildings, which are open and accessible, it is safe," said Dr. Slonim.

Workplace violence predates the pandemic — it's not a new issue. However, capturing data about the problem can be difficult, Dr. Slonim said. There's a whole continuum of what represents hospital workplace violence, such as cursing, physical violence and sexual harassment. That spectrum needs to be accommodated, and no part of it should be blown off, Dr. Slonim said.

"We have a responsibility to keep our employees safe," Dr. Slonim said. "It's an investment.

"This is a workforce issue, not a violence issue," he continued, adding that prevention of workplace violence makes staff feel safe and makes them want to come to work.

Now, when everyone is emotionally fatigued from the pandemic, it's especially important for employees to know their organization supports them, Dr. Slonim said.

"People in healthcare come to work to help, they don't come to work to get beat up," he said.

How can organizations combat violence in healthcare?

Healthcare organizations should fully utilize a proactive approach to combat workplace violence, according to Dr. Slonim. Leaders must consider workplace violence events as "never events" — seriously adverse events that are largely preventable.

"We had an event we never want to have again," Dr. Slonim said. "Healthcare workers must be protected throughout everything."

Renown has made it clear it has a zero-tolerance policy on any form of workplace violence, Dr. Slonim said.

"We have our employees back and investigate each and every report," he said.

The zero-tolerance culture starts at the foundation, with the organization's code of conduct stating that the environment should be free of disruptive behavior. At the fundamental level, Renown dictates a culture without harassment, he said.

Healthcare is a place of caring and healing, not violence, Dr. Slonim said. Renown communicates this message often and broadly, adjusting methods as technology changes. The organization has signs up and a YouTube series reiterating that message.

Dr. Slonim himself, with the American Hospital Association, has advocated for zero tolerance of violence in the workplace for the last few years. Renown communicates that policy from its boardroom to the front lines and follows through on its policy, Dr. Slonim said.

To build safe environments, problems must be openly discussed, he said. Transparency and open conversations about workplace violence — what it is, that it happens, when it happens — is key, he said.

"Violence is only one piece of the workplace violence conversation," Dr. Slonim said. "Your workforce makes up the other part, and they need to know you've got their back."