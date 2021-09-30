Why Mayo's CEO will close outpatient practices, suspend surgeries Nov. 26

Mayo Clinic is set to suspend scheduled surgeries and close most of its outpatient practices on Nov. 26 to honor the dedication of staff throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "day of thanks" is intended to give employees a break, allowing them to rest.

Mayo Clinic President and CEO Gianrico Farrugia, MD, said in a statement, "We recognize that the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an emotional and physical toll on staff. [The day] is intended to thank our staff and give them time to recharge themselves so they can continue to deliver the best possible patient care."

Patients with appointments scheduled for Nov. 26 will be contacted to reschedule in the coming weeks.