Who leads Optum? 14 execs to know

The leadership ranks at UnitedHealth Group's Optum are filled with former healthcare executives, longtime UnitedHealth veterans and leaders from acquired companies.

Here are 14 executives to know:

John Prince. President and COO of Optum. Mr. Prince was selected for his role in April, where he is responsible for guiding Optum's enterprise performance, financial services, global operations and digital innovation. Prior to his role, he was the CEO of OptumRx. Mr. Prince has worked in various roles with UnitedHealth since 2005.

Wyatt Decker, MD. CEO of OptumHealth. Dr. Decker joined Optum in 2019 as the CEO of OptumHealth, where he oversees care delivery and ambulatory care services for OptumCare. In his previous role, Dr. Decker worked at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic for 25 years, where he previously served as chief medical information officer at the health system's headquarters and served as CEO of Mayo Clinic in Phoenix.

Heather Cianfrocco. CEO of OptumRx. Ms. Cianfrocco was selected as the CEO in April, where she leads pharmacy care services. She previously served as CEO of Optum Health Services, where she oversaw medical benefit management and population health solutions. She joined Optum's parent company, UnitedHealth, in 2008 and held various executive leadership roles.

Rick Hardy. CEO of OptumInsight. Mr. Hardy leads OptumInsight's relationship with clients as they select the outsourcing services that are right for their health system. Mr. Hardy has been with Optum for more than a decade and previously served as the chief transformation and strategy officer. He has held countless leadership roles across Optum enterprises.

Jean Benson. Executive Vice President and CFO. As executive vice president and CFO, Ms. Benson guides Optum's financial strategy. She joined Optum in 2012 and has held other finance roles within UnitedHealth.

Deb Bubb. Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Bubb was selected for the role in April, where she leads all aspects of human capital, such as talent management and employee growth. She previously served as chief talent officer and chief diversity and inclusion officer for UnitedHealth. Prior to joining UnitedHealth, she was the vice president of leadership, learning and inclusion at IBM.

Andrew Hayek. Executive Vice President and Senior Adviser. Mr. Hayek is the senior adviser to the CEO of Optum. He previously was the CEO of OptumHealth. He joined Optum in 2017 through the acquisition of Surgical Care Affiliates, where he was chair and CEO since 2008.

Eric Murphy. Chief Growth and Commercial Officer. In his role, Mr. Murphy connects clients with Optum's health services offerings. Mr. Murphy joined Optum in 2008. He previously led the company's OptumInsight and Optum Payer Solutions units. Before joining Optum, he was president of business development and global outsourcing services for Computer Sciences Corp.

John Santelli. CIO of UnitedHealth and Executive Vice President of Optum Technology. Mr. Santelli leads Optum's technology delivery division, where he leads its tech strategy and delivery. He also serves as the CIO of UnitedHealth. He joined UnitedHealth in 1986 and has held the CIO position since 2007.

Sheryl Skolnick. Executive Vice President of Strategic Relationships. Ms. Skolnick is the executive vice president of strategic relationships at Optum,and is responsible for long-term strategy planning and advancing Optum's thought leadership in the marketplace. Before joining Optum in 2018, she was a financial analyst and thought leader within the healthcare industry for more than 30 years.

Grant Verstandig. Chief Digital Officer. Mr. Verstandig became chief digital officer of Optum in 2017 and oversees the strategy of its digital platforms. He was the founder and CEO of digital health company Rally Health, which is now a subsidiary of Optum. Mr. Verstandig is a senior adviser to the National Security Agency and is the co-founder and chair of Epirus, a defense company that focuses on aerospace.

Tim Wicks. Executive Vice President. Mr. Wicks has held several leadership positions within UnitedHealth in the past 18 years, such as the CFO of Optum and the president and CEO of OptumRx. In his previous role, he was CFO, president and COO of a Fortune 500 transportation and logistics service provider.

Norman Wright. Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. Mr. Wright joined Optum in 2013. He was selected as the chief marketing and customer experience officer in 2020, where he focused on driving brand and marketing initiatives. Previously, Mr. Wright led global operations across Optum, including delivering solutions that encompassed affordability, global scale and quality.

Chris Zaetta. Chief Legal Officer. Mr. Zaetta rejoined Optum in September. He previously served in the legal department at UnitedHealth, including as the head of litigation and general council of the government businesses. Before joining UnitedHealth, Mr. Zaetta served as the worldwide vice president at Johnson & Johnson, where he was responsible for the company's global litigation department.







