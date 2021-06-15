Who leads Amazon's health ventures? 5 execs to know

Amazon has tapped leaders from Optum, Allscripts and hospitals nationwide to build its healthcare team.

The following executives lead Amazon's health strategy and are listed in alphabetical order:

Jennifer Becker. Head of Operations and Clinical Programs. Ms. Becker has worked with Amazon since October. She has previously worked at Seattle Children's Hospital for 14 years. In her last role at the hospital, she was the vice president of ambulatory services.

Chris Caggiano, MD. Healthcare Executive Adviser. Dr. Caggiano began his position with Amazon in April 2020. Before he worked with Amazon, he was the solutions director for EHR vendor Allscripts.

Bianca Eyherabide. Head of Payer/Partner Strategy. Before Ms. Eyherabide took her position at Amazon Care, she worked for Optum as the vice president of payer contracting and contract operations since 2018.

Gloria Goins. Head of Health Equity and Business Development. Ms. Goins is responsible for building customer-based initiatives and partnerships that drive growth, with the objective of improving health equity in underserved communities. She previously served as the chief diversity and inclusion officer at Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours Health System for more than four years.

Neil Patel. Head of Partner Strategy and Solutions, Nonprofit Healthcare. Mr. Patel started this position in June, where he develops and drives partner strategy for the healthcare provider sector with Amazon.