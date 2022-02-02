White House joins Spotify COVID-19 misinformation debate 

The White House has chimed in on the controversy surrounding misinformation online as hundreds of healthcare experts wrote Spotify to ask it to take action regarding COVID-19 disinformation on the platform, The Washington Post reported Feb. 2.

After a group of 270 physicians and healthcare professionals signed an open letter to Spotify expressing concerns about the spread of COVID-19 misinformation through comedian Joe Rogan's podcast, Spotify agreed to add content advisories to podcasts that mention COVID-19.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the move from Spotify a positive step.

"Our hope is that all major tech platforms and all major news sources, for that matter, be responsible and be vigilant to ensure the American people have access to accurate information on something as significant as COVID-19," she said. "That certainly includes Spotify."