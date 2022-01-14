270 healthcare leaders urge Spotify to address COVID-19 misinformation

Doctors and healthcare workers are among those who wrote an open letter accusing a popular Spotify podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," of spreading misinformation about COVID-19, CNBC reported Jan. 14.

Two hundred seventy health and science professionals asked Spotify to take action against misinformation in their letter published Dec. 31.

"By allowing the propagation of false and societally harmful assertions, Spotify is enabling its hosted media to damage public trust in scientific research and sow doubt in the credibility of data-driven guidance offered by medical professionals," the authors of the letter wrote.

Spotify currently has no clear guidelines about how its platform combats misinformation, but it has removed episodes of other podcasts for spreading false information, according to the report.