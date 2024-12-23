What social work taught 1 New York City hospital CEO

Cristina Contreras began her career with NYC Health + Hospitals in 1995 as a case worker. Today, she brings that patient-centered focus to her role as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, a 362-bed hospital in New York City.

Ms. Contreras, who assumed the role Sept. 16 after serving as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan since 2021, recently spoke with Becker's about her priorities, including enhancing patient and staff experience.

Key focus areas

Three months into the position, Ms. Contreras has worked closely with clinical leaders to ensure alignment on patient care priorities, particularly expanding service lines and increasing capacity.

Adding services such as a cardiac catheterization lab to improve access for South Bronx residents is a key goal, she said. Another focus for 2025 is growing Lincoln's ambulatory care footprint.

"Changes in the landscape of healthcare are guiding us to focus less on having people in the hospital inpatient setting, and more in the outpatient setting where people can be more preventative and learn more about ways to stay healthy," Ms. Contreras said.

She is also exploring opportunities to expand virtual care, including basic screenings, to make healthcare more accessible.

"Not everybody gets the benefit of having a day off, or gets paid for the day off," Ms. Contreras said. "Some patients in our community lose pay or lose their jobs when they have to come to the hospital."

Other priorities include recruiting a hospital COO and strengthening collaborations with community leaders, she added.

'I can't be a CEO of 9 to 5'

Ms. Contreras emphasized the importance of connecting with staff at all levels to improve employee satisfaction and ensure Lincoln is a hospital of choice for both patients and top talent.

To support this goal, Ms. Contreras is implementing a process in which hospital leaders work evening shifts once a month or so to engage with employees outside typical 9-to-5 hours.

"I do rounds overnight too, and some of my leaders do as well," she said. "I can't be a CEO of 9 to 5 — that's not realistic. Everybody needs to know who I am and what I'm about."

Diverse disciplines

Ms. Contreras attributed her leadership style to her background in social work, which gave her diverse experiences across patient discharges, marketing outreach and adolescent counseling.

"I feel that I'm a unique leader," she said of her background.

Her social work experience also taught her the importance of accountability and trust. By being available for conversations and actively listening, she builds credibility with staff. It is not enough to "talk the talk," she added.

"You have to follow through," she said. "If you bring something to my attention, I close the loop. That's just how I am."