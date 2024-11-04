What it means to change workplace culture, per 1 Avera CEO

While Debbie Streier has been with Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Health for 24 years, she was new to the staff when she became regional president and CEO of Avera Marshall (Minn.) Regional Medical Center in 2021.

After stepping into the role, Ms. Streier focused on improving employee engagement scores. Between 2021 and 2024, these scores increased by 43%, she told Becker's.

"The biggest challenge is earning trust. When we started this journey, I was a new leader," she said. "They didn't know who I was, and I didn't know who they were."

Her philosophy centers on the belief that staff are the best experts. This approach influenced her prioritization of employee feedback.

"I see it as listening with the intent to be fully influenced by our staff and maintaining an open mind during conversations," Ms. Streier said.

Ms. Streier began with a timeline of three to five years to change the workplace culture. "It really does take that long," she said. "We can't push our own expectations."

She started by holding listening sessions with each department to understand what was working, what needed improvement and whether staff had the necessary tools for their jobs.

"Sometimes it's the basic things that cause frustration within the workforce," she said. "It was also important to follow through. After the listening sessions, we assigned department leaders and a vice president to follow up with staff and track engagement."

Building trust also involves approaching conversations without preconceived solutions and being consistent, Ms. Streier said.

"If you're going to have a quarterly meeting, have that cadence and follow up," she said. "One of the most important aspects of leadership is also being authentic. [Staff members] need to see that I as a leader also make mistakes, and that I can recover from making those mistakes and be transparent in those times."

Once trust is established, leaders can reach the "sweet spot" of making continual improvement and receiving open feedback, Ms. Streier said.