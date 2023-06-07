Walter Reed Medical gets new director of research, education

Ashleigh Hollowell (Twitter) -

Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., has named Wesley Campbell, MD, as its new director of research, education and training, according to a June 7 news release.

Dr. Campbell specializes in infectious disease and internal medicine, two areas which he was charged with overseeing at the military hospital prior to his appointment to this new role. 

He previously attended the U.S. Naval Academy and became a naval commander. He was also a marine. 

In this new capacity, Dr. Campbell will lead the medical center's largest research portfolio and oversee graduate medical education programming.

Copyright © 2023 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles