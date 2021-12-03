Walgreens' care goal is to keep people away from the healthcare system, CEO says

Walgreens' push into primary care and post-acute services aims to keep people healthy enough to prevent them from reentering the healthcare system, CEO Roz Brewer told attendees at the Forbes Healthcare summit, Forbes reported Dec. 3.

At the conference, Ms. Brewer laid out her vision.

"Imagine a day when 45 percent of our Walgreens stores ... where you can walk in and see a primary care physician that's attached to a Walgreens drugstore. And you come into this beautiful lobby and there are eight exam rooms with two physicians and a staff," Ms. Brewer said. "And they can do the testing that you need that day. ... That's our goal."

The Walgreens Boots Alliance has invested $5.2 billion in primary care startup VillageMD to augment the rollout of physician-staffed clinics across the country. The company announced in October that it is making a $330 million investment in post-acute and home care company CareCentrix.

Ms. Brewer said she thinks the wraparound services the company will offer will be game-changing.