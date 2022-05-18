Virtual hospital operations summit to focus on role of Artificial Intelligence in achieving ROI for system wide impact

While the healthcare industry has faced unprecedented operational constraints in recent years, including limited physical capacity, vulnerable patients, loss of revenue, and shortages of staff, it has also reaped opportunities to adapt and excel.

Health systems and hospitals have been especially primed to rapidly adopt digital transformation and technology initiatives to predict and manage optimal scheduling, staffing, and patient flow.



With the support of AI-based analytics tools, health systems can better use the assets in which they have already invested. By utilizing critical resources like operating rooms, infusion clinics, and inpatient bed units effectively, they can improve financial performance, relieve burden on staff, and treat higher volumes of patients in shorter periods of time. Many healthcare organizations have already deployed analytics to achieve these results, quickly seeing a large return on a relatively small investment in implementation.



With their upcoming Transform Hospital Operations Summit, hosted in partnership with Becker’s, healthcare analytics expert LeanTaaS will share these providers’ journeys, results, and stories. Driven by a focus on deploying AI to achieve better return on investment, the two-day program will connect over 1,000 attendees with health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts to discuss how hospitals across the U.S. use AI and predictive and prescriptive analytics tools to solve critical challenges arising from case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased patient wait times.



Summit attendees will learn about success stories from C-suite hospital and health system leaders who have transformed operations and unlocked revenue by using AI and machine learning solutions. These sessions will encompass a wide range of perspectives on this topic, including the strategies of breaking through operational barriers with partnerships, the urgency behind implementing high-powered AI, the best practices for scaling disruptive new technology at scale, the potential for AI to revolutionize the healthcare industry, and more.



Primary speakers include Dr. Patrick McGill, EVP, Chief Transformation Officer at Community Health Network; Dr. Douglas Flora, Executive Medical Director of Oncology Services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare; and Dr Eric Eskioğlu, Executive Vice President, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and Co-Director of the Institute of Innovation and Artificial Intelligence at Novant Health.



“We’re excited to speak at Transform and share our experiences with AI and analytics, but just as importantly, about how we’re building a culture that supports transformation through a commitment to clinical excellence, workforce development, and process improvement,” shared Aaron Miri, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital and Information Officer and Amy Huveldt, VP of Performance Excellence, both of Baptist Health and who will also be primary speakers.



Further speakers include healthcare leaders and experts from Cone Health, Mount Nittany Medical Center, Multicare, OhioHealth, UCHealth, University of Utah Health, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, and Yale New Haven Health. These sessions will feature healthcare executives highlighting the results they have achieved by leveraging AI in their operations, including increasing surgical case length accuracy by 4%; reducing infusion patient wait times by 30%; and decreasing inpatient time-to-admit by 16%, despite an 18% increase in COVID-19 census. Attendees can build a hospital operations summit schedule based on interest and specialty, choosing from three Learning Tracks: Perioperative, Infusion Centers, and Inpatient Beds.



“As the healthcare industry continues to grapple with lingering effects of the pandemic, it’s no secret that health systems need to do more with less while also prioritizing the valuable time and wellbeing of staff. We’re looking forward to our June Transform event, as it will hone in on critical healthcare issues and how AI can support hardworking hospital leaders,” said Mohan Giridharadas, LeanTaaS founder and CEO. “This event will provide all attendees with the resources needed to compete and thrive by using smarter capacity management decisions every single day.”



Transform registration is free for all attendees. To register and learn more about the sessions and speakers that will be featured at the summit, view the conference agenda here.