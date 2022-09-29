Viewpoint: Diversity leaders' perspectives key in back-to-office policies

Chief diversity officers should play a key role in the development and implementation of back-to-office policies, according to a Sept. 29 Fortune article.

Slack's Future Forum survey found 41 percent of executives' top concern with hybrid work is inequities between office and virtual employees, according to Fortune. Including chief diversity officers in conversations about the workplace's future can help create consistency across experiences.

Training managers on inclusive leadership will aid success in the hybrid sphere, Elena Richards, chief diversity and inclusion officer of accounting organization KPMG, told the magazine. Additionally, employers should not think of hybrid work as temporary, as it breeds uncertainty in workers, according to Ms. Richards.

As companies shift their workplace models, they should overcommunicate their expectations and the thought processes behind them to employees, Keyla Cabret-Lewis, director of diversity, equity and inclusion at Aflac, told the magazine.