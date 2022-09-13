Viewpoint: 5 tips for leaders in new roles

New leaders need not wait to build experience to be successful, according to Jeff Haden, contributing editor at Inc. magazine.

Mr. Haden gave five tips for new leaders in a Sept. 13 article for the business publication:

1. Be physically present: Spend more time with the people you are leading.

2. Hold fewer "brainstorming" meetings: People generate more ideas when left to think on their own.

3. Be direct: Sandwiching negative feedback between positive feedback can make employees feel patronized and manipulated.

4. Be loose with praise.

5. Say "thank you" often: Gratitude can motivate employees to be more productive.