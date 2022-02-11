Viewpoint: 4 lessons America's healthcare leaders need to learn

Throughout the pandemic, healthcare and science leaders have struggled to successfully communicate recommendations and guidance to the public. Richard Tofel, a visiting fellow at Boston-based Harvard T.H Chan School of Public Health, offers four lessons for healthcare leaders in The Atlantic Feb. 10.

1. Introduce complexity

Despite conventional communication styles advising leaders to keep things simple, the pandemic requires a different approach. When public health guidelines changed, the public was confused, given that leaders had not previously explained the evolving situation.

2. Politics and the science will always coexist

Some public health leaders were frustrated that their recommendations were sometimes overruled by seemingly politically motivated decisions. However, Mr. Tofel argues the pandemic was a political issue given that it affected not just hospitals but schools, work and transportation, all under the political umbrella.

3. Speak in terms the public can understand

Scientific and health terms are often not understood colloquially by the average member of the public. It's essential then, if leaders want their points to be well-received, that they translate scientific jargon and explain in clear terms what exactly they mean.

4. Don't forget to lift up the heroes

While at the beginning of the pandemic healthcare workers were praised as heroes, the sentiment has waned. Mr. Tofel recommends extending public gratitude and celebrating all of the heroes of the pandemic, including the creators of the mRNA vaccine and the workers who contributed to the project.