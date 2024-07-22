Vanderbilt course aims to help healthcare leaders address unprofessionalism

Hospital and health system leaders can learn skills to address unprofessionalism with Vanderbilt Health Center for Patient and Professional Advocacy's two-day course this fall.

Unprofessional behavior is a "legal, financial and cultural risk" to health systems and can be reduced by 85% through helpful tools and processes, according to a July 19 news release from Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The professional advocacy center defines unprofessionalism as "any behavior or performance that adversely affects the ability of the team to achieve its intended outcome." It conducts research and trains peer professionals to utilize the Vanderbilt Professional Accountability Pyramid, a tiered intervention model.

The "Promoting Professionalism" course will take place Oct. 28-29 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.