US names global COVID-19 coordinator

Gayle Smith, a veteran diplomat, has been chosen to serve as coordinator for global COVID-19 response and health security as the U.S. steps up its work to end the pandemic worldwide, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

"The world has to come together to bring the COVID pandemic to an end everywhere," said Mr. Blinken in announcing the appointment April 5.

He said the U.S. "will work with global partners on manufacturing and supplies to ensure there will be enough vaccine for everyone, everywhere," as well as "work with partners to reform and strengthen the institutions and systems that safeguard global health security."

"This is a pivotal moment — a time for us to think big and act boldly. And the United States will rise to the challenge," said Mr. Blinken.

He said Ms. Smith has been chosen to help accomplish this.

Ms. Smith was the administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development for former President Barack Obama. She also was on the National Security Council for the Obama administration and former President Bill Clinton.

Mr. Blinken said she will take on her new role from her most recent one as president and CEO of the ONE Campaign, a movement campaigning to end extreme poverty and preventable disease, particularly in Africa.

