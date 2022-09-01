Unmarried women have less retirement confidence: study

Unmarried women workers and retirees have lower incomes and assets, and thus less retirement confidence, than their married counterparts, a new study found.

The Employee Benefit Research Institute released results from its 2022 Retirement Confidence Survey on Sept. 1. The findings revealed several differences between married and unmarried female workers, according to a release shared with Becker's.

Six key takeaways:

Fifty-six percent of never married and 58 percent of divorced female workers have less than $25,000 in assets, compared with 27 percent of married female workers.

Married women are more confident that they have enough money to retire comfortably than single women.

Divorced and never married female workers are less likely to say they feel knowledgeable about financial management.

Married female workers prioritize retirement savings more than divorced or never married female workers.

Forty-nine percent of married female workers have done a retirement needs calculation, compared to 35 percent of divorced or never married female workers.

Divorced and widowed women are 9 percent more likely to retire earlier than planned than married women.









