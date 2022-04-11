UCSF professor named top JAMA editor

Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, MD, PhD, was named editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Medical Association and JAMA Network, the American Medical Association said in an April 11 news release.

Dr. Bibbins-Domingo will be the first permanent editor-in-chief since Howard Bauchner, MD, stepped down last year amid a podcast controversy. Phil Fontanarosa, MD, has been serving as interim editor-in-chief.

"As a physician, scholar and leader, she has focused on health equity, on cardiovascular disease prevention — top priorities for the AMA — and more recently on COVID-19," AMA CEO and Executive Vice President James Madara, MD, said of Dr. Bibbins-Domingo in the release. "I am confident Dr. Bibbins-Domingo — with her remarkable professional background ranging from basic science to an array of scholarly approaches to clinical studies — will effectively advance JAMA's mission that accelerates clinical research into practice at this critical time in healthcare in the U.S. and in global public health."

Dr. Bibbins-Domingo is professor and chair of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics as well as the Lee Goldman, MD Endowed Professor of Medicine at the University of California San Francisco. She also was the inaugural vice dean for population health and health equity at the UCSF School of Medicine.

She will begin her new role July 1, according to the release.