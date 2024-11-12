UAB launches healthcare leadership certificate program: 5 notes

The University of Alabama at Birmingham will offer a new program for healthcare executives in the spring.

Five notes:

1. UAB's Center for Healthcare Management and Leadership will offer the weeklong program in collaboration with Press Ganey, according to a Nov. 12 news release from the university.

"The data is clear: an organizational foundation of safety and quality utilizing high reliability principles demonstrably improves patient outcomes, staff engagement, and elevates the entire human experience in healthcare," Charles Hagood, DSc, managing partner at Press Ganey Consulting and a UAB alumnus, said in the release.

2. The High Reliability Certificate Program will train executives to apply high-reliability and human performance principles to improve healthcare quality and operations.

3. Participants will gain skills in shaping, communicating and sustaining a culture of safety and reliability.

4. Faculty from the department of health services administration and consultants from Press Ganey will lead the program.

5. The first session is set for March 3-7, and registration is open.