Trust for healthcare institutions falls directly on political party lines, poll finds

American voters trust healthcare institutions more than the media and federal, state or local governments. Yet, trust for healthcare institutions falls directly on political party lines, according to a May 27 Hill-HarrisX poll.
The poll surveyed a nationally representative sample of 1,899 registered voters online between May 21-23.
Three survey findings:
- Twenty-six percent of respondents said they trust healthcare institutions a great deal, followed by local and state governments (20 percent each); organized labor, the federal government and the media (16 percent each); and the criminal justice system (15 percent).
- Young adults ages 18-34 showed the highest rate of trust for healthcare institutions, with 37 percent of respondents saying they trust them a great deal, followed by respondents whose income is above $75,000 annually (36 percent), urban residents (36 percent) Democrats (35 percent) and Joe Biden voters (35 percent).
- Older adults ages 50-64 trust healthcare institutions the least, with 17 percent of respondents saying they trust them a great deal, followed by people whose income is less than $75,000 annually (19 percent), rural residents (20 percent). Republicans (20 percent) and Donald Trump voters (20 percent).