Trump nominates assistant US attorney for HHS inspector general role

President Donald Trump has named Jason C. Weida as his nominee for HHS inspector general, he said in a May 1 statement.

Mr. Weida, of Massachusetts, is an assistant U.S. attorney in Boston. He must still be confirmed by the U.S. Senate. If confirmed, he would replace Principal Deputy Inspector General Christi Grimm.

Mr. Weida previously worked in the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Policy in Washington, D.C.

He also practiced as an attorney at two national firms, Jones Day and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

HHS did not comment to NPR about Ms. Grimm's future role.

