Trump administration won't release ACA replacement before Supreme Court ruling, Azar says

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said the Trump administration plans to wait until the Supreme Court rules on the legality of the ACA to release a replacement plan for the healthcare law, according to Bloomberg Law.

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court June 25 to strike down the entire ACA, arguing the ACA's tax penalty for failing to purchase medical insurance is unconstitutional; therefore, the entire ACA should be invalidated. The administration argues that the individual mandate became unconstitutional when Congress eliminated the tax penalty in 2017.

The ruling in the case will determine whether an ACA replacement plan is released, Mr. Azar told NBC's "Meet the Press."

"We'll work with Congress on a plan if the ACA is struck down," Mr. Azar said. "We'll see what the Supreme Court rules."

Oral arguments are scheduled for next term, and a decision in the case may not come until next year, according to The Washington Post.



More articles on leadership and management:

10 actions for companies to meaningfully advance racial equity

5 hospital and health system leaders discuss their organization's pandemic response

GAO reports to Congress on COVID-19 response: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.