Top HHS communication official diagnosed with cancer

Michael Caputo, the top spokesperson at HHS, was diagnosed with metastatic cancer, The Buffalo News first reported.

Mr. Caputo was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a metastatic head and neck cancer, after having surgery at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Md., last week.

HHS also announced last week Mr. Caputo was taking a 60-day leave of absence from his role "to focus on his health and the well-being of his family."

At the time, no further details about his health condition were released.

His temporary leave of absence came days after he posted a Facebook Live video criticizing scientists at the CDC for pushing "rotten science" and claiming they were putting political beliefs before science. He later apologized for the video, according to CNN.

